Rs50,000 Fine For Not Wearing Face Mask In Dir Upper

Thu 29th April 2021

The district administration Dir Upper has declared wearing face masks mandatory for all residents when out in public places in order to contain the spread of corona pandemic in the area

"Wearing face mask has now become mandatory and those failing to abide by the rules will face a penalty of Rs50,000 or three months' imprisonment or both," says Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib Khan on Thursday.

In this regard, he paid a surprise visit to Arjam Tehsil and raided several places. During inspection dozens of shops were sealed over violation of Covid SOPs and several people were fined.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that district administration has imposed section 144 and violators would be dealt strictly.

He also distributed masks among shopkeepers and transporters and urged them to strictly follow all precautionary measures suggested by the government. Several officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Dir Lower's Deputy Commissioner Capt� Aun Haider Gondal imposed a ban on holding fairs and cattle markets in all subdivisions in a bid to overcome the spread of corona pandemic.

The DC said that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and action would be taken against violators. He urged people to comply with SOPs for saving lives of their own and others.

