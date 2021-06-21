Russia adds 17,378 COVID-19 cases

Russia reported 17,378 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to official data released Monday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Russia reported 17,378 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to official data released Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has increased to 5,334,204.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 440 to 129,801 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,361 to 4,878,333.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 7,584 new cases, taking its total to 1,294,154.

According to official data, 34,768,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Russia as of Monday.