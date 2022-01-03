UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 18,233 COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Russia has reported 18,233 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,537,966, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday

Meanwhile, the death toll grew by 811 to 310,518, and the number of recoveries increased by 26,976 to 9,524,039.

Moscow is the worst-hit region, where 1,824 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,035,040.

Over 78.6 million Russians had received at least one dose of vaccine and over 74.5 million had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

