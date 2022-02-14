Russia adds 197,949 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 197,949 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 14,133,509, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday

The country's nationwide death toll grew by 706 to 340,248, while the number of recoveries has increased by 101,568 to 11,235,859.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 12,496 new cases, taking its total to 2,603,876.

The number of active cases in Russia rose to 2,557,402, while the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections dropped to 2.41 percent.

To date, Omicron variant infections have been detected in 84 out of Russia's 85 regions.