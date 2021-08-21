UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 21,000 COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:25 PM

Russia adds 21,000 COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Russia registered 21,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,726,523, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 797 to 175,282, and the number of recoveries increased by 20,647 to 6,004,052.

During the same period, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,852 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,553,163.

According to media reports, more than 34 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far

