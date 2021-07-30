UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 23,564 COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:56 PM

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

Russia confirmed 23,564 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,242,066, the official monitoring and response center said Friday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 23,564 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,242,066, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 794 to 157,771, while the total recoveries increased by 20,485 to 5,588,848.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,481 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,502,612.

More than 164 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

