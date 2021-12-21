Russia adds 25,907 COVID-19 cases

Russia reported 25,907 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, below 26,000 for the first time since Oct. 6, taking its total caseload to 10,267,719, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) APP):Russia reported 25,907 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, below 26,000 for the first time since Oct. 6, taking its total caseload to 10,267,719, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll grew 1,027 to 299,249, while the number of recoveries increased 40,219 to 9,055,199.

There are currently 913,271 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate remains at about 2.91 percent, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,906 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,007,616.