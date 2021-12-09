UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 30,209 COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:58 PM

Russia adds 30,209 COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported 30,209 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,925,806, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia has reported 30,209 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,925,806, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death toll increased by 1,181 to 286,004, while the number of recoveries grew by 35,794 to 8,637,861.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,948 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,974,899.

Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said Thursday that the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain in the country, after two Omicron cases were confirmed.

