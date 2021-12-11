UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 30.288 COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 04:38 PM

Russia adds 30.288 COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported 30,288 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,986,967, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia has reported 30,288 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,986,967, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death toll has increased by 1,171 to 288,351, while the number of recoveries grew by 36,446 to 8,709,964.

There are currently 988,652 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections stands at about 2.89 percent, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,140 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,981,516.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Edhi Foundation provides free treatment, medicines ..

Edhi Foundation provides free treatment, medicines to 10,540 patients during Nov ..

44 seconds ago
 At least 50 dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

At least 50 dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

2 minutes ago
 Over 1.16 bln Chinese fully vaccinated against COV ..

Over 1.16 bln Chinese fully vaccinated against COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Parents cooperation essential for polio free Pakis ..

Parents cooperation essential for polio free Pakistan, says Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Scie ..

Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021

2 minutes ago
 UN chief to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

UN chief to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.