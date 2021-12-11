Russia adds 30.288 COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported 30,288 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,986,967, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia has reported 30,288 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,986,967, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death toll has increased by 1,171 to 288,351, while the number of recoveries grew by 36,446 to 8,709,964.

There are currently 988,652 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections stands at about 2.89 percent, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,140 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,981,516.