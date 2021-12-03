UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 32,930 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:24 PM

Russia confirmed 32,930 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,736,037, the official monitoring and response center said Friday

The national death toll grew by 1,217 to 278,857, while the number of recoveries increased by 36,514 to 8,436,631.

There are currently 1,020,549 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections remains at about 2.86 percent, the center said.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,304 new cases, taking its total to 1,956,583.

