Russia Adds 36,626 COVID-19 Cases

Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:09 PM

Russia has confirmed 36,626 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,182,538, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday

The daily count has been under 40,000 for five consecutive days and declining on a daily basis since Nov.

11.

In the past 24 hours, the national death toll from COVID-19 grew by 1,247, a new single-day record, to 259,084, and the number of recoveries increased by 36,388 to 7,882,836.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,966 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,904,523.

