Russia Adds 37,156 COVID-19 Cases

Russia has confirmed 37,156 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,257,068, the official monitoring and response center said Friday

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death toll grew by 1,254, a new single-day record, to 261,589, while the number of recoveries increased by 37,004 to 7,956,254.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,039,225 and the mortality rate rose to about 2.83 percent, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,371 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,911,956.

