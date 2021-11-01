Russia adds 40,402 COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Russia has registered 40,402 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,554,192, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,155 to 239,693. Recoveries increased by 23,187 to 7,381,726.

The current mortality rate stands at around 2.8 percent, the data of the center showed.

Moscow has reported 7,103 new cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,824,494.

More than 55.6 million Russian citizens have received at least one dose of a vaccine and over 47.6 million of them have been fully vaccinated, according to media reports.