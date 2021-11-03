UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 40,443 COVID-19 Cases, Record Number Of Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:42 PM

Russia registered 40,443 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,633,643, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Russia registered 40,443 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,633,643, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by a new single-day record of 1,189 to 242,060 and the current mortality rate remains around 2.

8 percent, the data of the center showed.

The number of recoveries increased by 32,807 to 7,445,438. The number of active cases rose to 946,145.

Moscow reported 6,827 new cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,837,057.

More than 56.6 million Russian citizens have received at least one dose of vaccines, and over 48.2 million of them have been fully vaccinated, according to media reports.

