Russia adds 7,975 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- Russia confirmed 7,975 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,847,489, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 360 to 111,895 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 7,506 to 4,464,550.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,432 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,105,835.

More than 130.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.