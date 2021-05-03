UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 8,489 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:06 PM

Russia adds 8,489 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 8,489 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,831,744, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) --:Russia registered 8,489 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,831,744, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, another 336 deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 111,198.

According to the statement, 4,450,289 people have recovered so far, including 6,367 over the past day.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 2,635 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,101,353.

So far, more than 130 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM’s decision to remove ambassador to boost conf ..

9 seconds ago

Ministry of IT&T and Huawei to provide enhance ICT ..

5 minutes ago

TECNO has set another milestone with the Spark 7 P ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

32 minutes ago

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless a ..

33 minutes ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.