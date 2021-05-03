Russia adds 8,489 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 8,489 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,831,744, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) --:

Meanwhile, another 336 deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 111,198.

According to the statement, 4,450,289 people have recovered so far, including 6,367 over the past day.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 2,635 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,101,353.

So far, more than 130 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.