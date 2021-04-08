Russia adds 8,672 COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,672 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative tally to 4,614,834, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday

Recoveries went up by 9,558 to 4,239,038, while another 365 people have died from the disease, bringing the country's death toll to 101,845.

Moscow, the hardest-hit region in Russia, recorded an additional 2,024 cases over the previous day, taking its total to 1,041,799.

More than 122.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country to date.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the country is scaling up production of the Sputnik V vaccine and its current supply even slightly exceeds domestic demand.