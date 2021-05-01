Russia adds 9,270 COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 9,270 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,814,558, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 9,270 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,814,558, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 392 to 110,520 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 8,637 to 4,436,583.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,208 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,096,019. More than 129.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.