Russia Adds 9,270 COVID-19 Cases

Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:12 PM

Russia adds 9,270 COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 9,270 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,814,558, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 392 to 110,520 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 8,637 to 4,436,583.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 392 to 110,520 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 8,637 to 4,436,583.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,208 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,096,019. More than 129.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

More Stories From Health

