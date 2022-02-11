UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds Over 200,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 04:36 PM

Russia adds over 200,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 203,949 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase to date, taking the national tally to 13,731,794, the official monitoring and response center said Friday

MOSCOW, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia registered 203,949 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase to date, taking the national tally to 13,731,794, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The country's nationwide death toll grew by 722 to 338,813, while the number of recoveries increased by 112,236 to 11,021,633.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 18,541 new cases, taking its total to 2,577,044.

The number of active cases in Russia rose to 2,371,348, while the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections dropped to 2.47 percent.

To date, Omicron variant infections have been detected in 84 out of Russia's 85 regions.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Quad Foreign Ministers Welcome Japan's Offer to Ho ..

Quad Foreign Ministers Welcome Japan's Offer to Host Next Meeting - Joint Statem ..

1 minute ago
 Decision on Strengthening NATO Presence in Eastern ..

Decision on Strengthening NATO Presence in Eastern Flank Expected in Spring - St ..

1 minute ago
 Number of COVID-19 in-patients continue to rise as ..

Number of COVID-19 in-patients continue to rise as restrictions removed in Swede ..

1 minute ago
 Champions League tie will not decide Mbappe's futu ..

Champions League tie will not decide Mbappe's future, says Pochettino

9 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Russia Continues Deploying New Troops ..

Blinken Says Russia Continues Deploying New Troops on Border With Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 DC Dir Upper inaugurates spring plantation campaig ..

DC Dir Upper inaugurates spring plantation campaign

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>