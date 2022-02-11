Russia adds over 200,000 daily COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia registered 203,949 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase to date, taking the national tally to 13,731,794, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The country's nationwide death toll grew by 722 to 338,813, while the number of recoveries increased by 112,236 to 11,021,633.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 18,541 new cases, taking its total to 2,577,044.

The number of active cases in Russia rose to 2,371,348, while the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections dropped to 2.47 percent.

To date, Omicron variant infections have been detected in 84 out of Russia's 85 regions.