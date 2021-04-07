UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Assures Pakistan Of Full Support In Energy, Security & Vaccine Needs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russia assures Pakistan of full support in energy, security & vaccine needs

Russia on Wednesday assured Pakistan of full cooperation in diverse areas particularly to meet the country's requirements in energy, security equipment and supply of coronavirus vaccine

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday assured Pakistan of full cooperation in diverse areas particularly to meet the country's requirements in energy, security equipment and supply of coronavirus vaccine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Foreign Affairs Ministry said substantive talks were held on the early construction of the flagship North-South Gas Pipeline project between Karachi and Lahore.

To further support the energy-deficit Pakistan, he said his country had offered delivery of Russian Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) through the Russian companies Gazprom and Novatek and was awaiting response from the partners in Pakistan.

The Russian foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the growth of bilateral trade by 46 percent and expressed readiness to "further strengthen economic relations".

He mentioned that substantive growth of bilateral trade was mainly due to trade of over 200 million wheat to Pakistan and added, "We want to make this increase sustainable and diversity our trade".

He said Pak-Russia Intergovernmental Commission to meet in Moscow the current year would be a key step in defining the sphere of cooperation in multiple areas.

More/

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Moscow Russia Gas From Wheat Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1,956 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

10 minutes ago

Two rain spells likely in April: Spokesman PMD

43 seconds ago

150,000 worshippers allowed daily at Makkah's Gran ..

45 seconds ago

Fakhar's super knock helps him move-up in ICC Rank ..

46 seconds ago

DPR Forces Will Not Stop At Current Borders in Cas ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.