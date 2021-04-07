Russia assures Pakistan of full support in energy, security & vaccine needs

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia on Wednesday assured Pakistan of full cooperation in diverse areas particularly to meet the country's requirements in energy, security equipment and supply of coronavirus vaccine

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday assured Pakistan of full cooperation in diverse areas particularly to meet the country's requirements in energy, security equipment and supply of coronavirus vaccine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Foreign Affairs Ministry said substantive talks were held on the early construction of the flagship North-South Gas Pipeline project between Karachi and Lahore.

To further support the energy-deficit Pakistan, he said his country had offered delivery of Russian Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) through the Russian companies Gazprom and Novatek and was awaiting response from the partners in Pakistan.

The Russian foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the growth of bilateral trade by 46 percent and expressed readiness to "further strengthen economic relations".

He mentioned that substantive growth of bilateral trade was mainly due to trade of over 200 million wheat to Pakistan and added, "We want to make this increase sustainable and diversity our trade".

He said Pak-Russia Intergovernmental Commission to meet in Moscow the current year would be a key step in defining the sphere of cooperation in multiple areas.

More/