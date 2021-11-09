Russia Calling on South Korea to Promptly Approve Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russia has informed South Korea about Sputnik V effectiveness and has asked to approve the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to enable vaccinated travelers not to self-isolate upon arrival, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexei Chekunkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The minister paid a working visit to South Korea last week to participate in the third bilateral forum of cross-regional cooperation. Chekunkov held several dozen meetings with South Korean officials and business people.

"We informed the Korean side about the effectiveness of the Sputnik vaccine and called for a fast recognition of Sputnik in Korea. This would allow those vaccinated with Sputnik not to undergo quarantine," Chekunkov said.

This decision would be "extremely useful for the development of both humanitarian and economic ties" between the two countries, the minister noted.

At the moment, only those foreign citizens who were either fully vaccinated in South Korea or received the first vaccine shot there and the second one abroad are exempted from mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Seoul recognizes only vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). South Koreans and foreign citizens who were fully vaccinated abroad are required to self-isolate for 10 days.

However, a traveler vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine abroad can receive a special quarantine exemption certificate at foreign diplomatic mission in South Korea. Such certificates are issued only for those traveling with important commercial, scientific or humanitarian purposes, and also for public officers paying official visits. In absence of this certificate, South Korean citizens vaccinated abroad will be registered as vaccinated at the end of their mandatory quarantine and will not have to self-isolate the next time they enter the country. Foreign citizens do not have such an opportunity.