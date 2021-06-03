UrduPoint.com
Russia Can Deliver Extra Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Syria If Necessary - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:02 PM

Russia does not rule out the possibility to deliver additional doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Syria if need arises in the Middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia does not rule out the possibility to deliver additional doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Syria if need arises in the middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"We have carried out some deliveries, the process continues.

I believe if there is a need and a possibility, we will provide assistance to our friends," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

This year's edition of the forum is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

