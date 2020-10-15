Russia Can Register Third COVID-19 Vaccine in One Month - Public Health Watchdog

Russia can register its third vaccine against the coronavirus in a month, Anna Popova, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, developed by the Vector center, was registered. Phase 2 trials of a vaccine by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research will start next week.

"I want to say that the Russian Federation has two vaccines, and I sure that the third vaccine should be registered in a month," Popova told the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.