Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

Russia Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities

Russia has registered 11 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the coronavirus response center said on Friday, adding that six out of 11 cases were detected in Moscow and in the Moscow Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russia has registered 11 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the coronavirus response center said on Friday, adding that six out of 11 cases were detected in Moscow and in the Moscow Region.

"In Russia, Over the past 24 hours, 11 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among Russian citizens; Five cases are in Moscow, one in the Moscow Region, three in Saint Petersburg, one in the Leningrad Region and one in the Perm Region," the center said.

According to the health authorities, the patients recently visited European countries, namely Italy, France or Austria. One of the cases is detected in a person who contacted coronavirus infected people.

