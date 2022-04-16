Russia Confirms 11,095 New COVID-19 Cases, 240 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has reported over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 300 less than on Friday, bringing the cumulative number of infections to a total of 18,064,454, and 240 new deaths, a 9% fall compared to the day before, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Russia has reported over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 300 less than on Friday, bringing the cumulative number of infections to a total of 18,064,454, and 240 new deaths, a 9% fall compared to the day before, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 11,095 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 240 people have died," the center said.

The response center added that 19,006 people have recovered, marking a 2.65% decrease compared to the day prior. The number of hospitalizations over the past day totaled 2,923, a slight increase by around 50 patients compared to Friday.

