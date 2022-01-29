Russia Confirms 113,122 New COVID-19 Cases, 668 Deaths - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 113,122 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 98,040 the day before, and 668 deaths, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"In total, 113,122 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 668 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 14,570 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which demonstrates a 3.7 percent increase when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 30,010 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow has registered 26,488 new cases and 76 deaths in the past 24-hour period, according to the Russian official website stopcoronavirus.rf.