UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 124,070 New COVID-19 Cases, 621 Deaths - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Russia Confirms 124,070 New COVID-19 Cases, 621 Deaths - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 124,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 121,228 the day before, and 621 deaths, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 124,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 121,228 the day before, and 621 deaths, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"In total, 124,070 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 621 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 9,090 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows an 8% decrease when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 30,130 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Related Topics

Russia Died Same From

Recent Stories

Fire breaks out in factory

Fire breaks out in factory

1 minute ago
 Israeli Army Declines to Comment on Reported Air A ..

Israeli Army Declines to Comment on Reported Air Attack in Syria

3 minutes ago
 Quddus to inaugurate reconstructed Mir Ghaus Bakhs ..

Quddus to inaugurate reconstructed Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo football stadium at ..

3 minutes ago
 New 'Stealth' Omicron Subvariant Likely to Dominat ..

New 'Stealth' Omicron Subvariant Likely to Dominate Australia Soon - Health Offi ..

3 minutes ago
 Five killed by roadside bomb in northern Kenya: po ..

Five killed by roadside bomb in northern Kenya: police

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund ..

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund for vocational training

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>