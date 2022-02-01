Russia Confirms 125,836 New COVID-19 Cases, 663 Deaths - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has confirmed 125,836 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 124,070 the day before, and 663 deaths, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 125,836 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 124,070 the day before, and 663 deaths, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"In total, 125,836 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 663 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 17,487 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 92.4% increase when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 40,301 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.