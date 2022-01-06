Russia Confirms 15,316 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has confirmed 15,316 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,601,300, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 15,316 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,601,300, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 15,316 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions in Russia, including 1,630 cases (10.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.14%.

Moscow registered 2,357 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,286 new cases and the Moscow region with 742 new cases.

The response center reported on 802 deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll in the country to 313,817.

In the same period, 22,949 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,623,677, according to the response center.

