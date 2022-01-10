UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 15,830 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Published January 10, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Russia Confirms 15,830 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 15,830 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,666,679, the Federal response center said on Monday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 2,778 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,419, and the Moscow region with 1,197 new cases.

In the same 24 hours, 741 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 316,904.

In the same period, 19,890 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,706,802, according to the response center.

