Russia Confirms 15,903 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Russia confirmed 15,903 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,570,212 cases, the federal response center said on Tuesday

On Monday, the daily tally of new cases stood at 16,343.

Moscow had the highest tally of 1,967 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,297, and the Moscow region with 974 new cases.

The coronavirus death toll over the past day amounted to 834 deaths, and 27,071 patients recovered across the country, the center said.

