Russia Confirms 165,643 New COVID-19 Cases, 698 Deaths - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Russia has confirmed 165,643 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 171,905 the day before, and 698 deaths, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 165,643 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 171,905 the day before, and 698 deaths, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"As many as 165,643 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 698 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 20,185 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 86.2% increase from the day before.

At the same time, 81,188 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow logged 12,902 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal.

>