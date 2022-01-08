Russia Confirms 16,568 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Russia has confirmed 16,568 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,634,603, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 16,568 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,634,603, the Federal response center said on Friday.

On Friday, a daily tally of 16,735 cases was reported.

According to the center, among those 16,568 COVID-19 cases there have been 1,955 cases (11.8%) without clinical symptoms, with the total rate of incidence increase amounting to 0.16%.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 3,072 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,376, and the Moscow region with 1,246 new cases.

As many as 796 coronavirus patients have died in Russia in the past 24 hours bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 315,400.

In the same period, 20,449 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,666,161, according to the response center.