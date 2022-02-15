UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 166,631 New COVID-19 Cases, 704 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Russia Confirms 166,631 New COVID-19 Cases, 704 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 166,631 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,456 the day before, and 704 deaths, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 166,631 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,456 the day before, and 704 deaths, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"There were 166,631 new COVID-19 cases detected.

In the past 24 hours, 704 people have died," the center said.

In addition, 21,833 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 108.9% increase from the day before.

At the same time, 137,881 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Related Topics

Russia Died Same From

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty and Shamita Shetty s ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty and Shamita Shetty summoned

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of the Mald ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of the Maldives

26 minutes ago
 PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax ..

PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax in Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Ethiopia lifts wartime state of emergency

Ethiopia lifts wartime state of emergency

1 minute ago
 No High Expectations on Scholz-Putin Meeting But a ..

No High Expectations on Scholz-Putin Meeting But an Important Diplomatic Landmar ..

4 minutes ago
 More than 3.05 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses admi ..

More than 3.05 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>