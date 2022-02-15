Russia Confirms 166,631 New COVID-19 Cases, 704 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 02:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 166,631 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,456 the day before, and 704 deaths, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.
"There were 166,631 new COVID-19 cases detected.
In the past 24 hours, 704 people have died," the center said.
In addition, 21,833 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 108.9% increase from the day before.
At the same time, 137,881 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.