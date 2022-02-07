Russia Confirms 171,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 609 Deaths - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 02:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 171,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,071 the day before, and 609 deaths, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"As many as 171,905 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 609 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 10,843 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 15% decrease from the day before.

At the same time, 55,683 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow logged 15,442 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal.

