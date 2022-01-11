UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 17,525 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Russia Confirms 17,525 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Russia has confirmed 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,684,204, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,684,204, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 4,635 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,512, and the Moscow region with 855 new cases.

In the same 24 hours, 783 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 317,687.

In the same period, 25,216 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,732,018, according to the response center.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China to build more subsidized rental homes to mee ..

China to build more subsidized rental homes to meet housing needs

4 minutes ago
 25 officials of Fesco promoted

25 officials of Fesco promoted

4 minutes ago
 Japan plans to vaccinate children under 12 years o ..

Japan plans to vaccinate children under 12 years old

4 minutes ago
 French group Alstom to supply 200 trains to Norway ..

French group Alstom to supply 200 trains to Norway

4 minutes ago
 Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

8 minutes ago
 European stocks bounce back at open

European stocks bounce back at open

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.