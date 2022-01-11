Russia Confirms 17,525 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Russia has confirmed 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,684,204, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,684,204, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 4,635 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,512, and the Moscow region with 855 new cases.

In the same 24 hours, 783 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 317,687.

In the same period, 25,216 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,732,018, according to the response center.