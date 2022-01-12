Russia Confirms 17,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has confirmed 17,946 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,702,150, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 17,946 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,702,150, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 4,008 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,659, and the Moscow region with 1,238 new cases.

In the same 24 hours, 745 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 318,432.

In the same period, 26,346 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,758,364, according to the response center.