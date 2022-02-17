UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 180,622 New COVID-19 Cases, 790 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia has detected 180,622 new coronavirus cases, and 790 linked fatalities in the past 24 hours, up from 179,284 cases and 748 fatalities the day before, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"There were 180,622 new COVID-19 cases detected. In the past day, 790 people have died," the center said.

In addition, 185,082 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country over the past 24 hours, a 7.3 % increase compared to the previous day when 172,468 patients were reported recovered from COVID-19.

The number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by 7.6% compared to Wednesday, amounting to 18,090 patients against 19,573 patients, respectively, the response center said.

>