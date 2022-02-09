UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 183,103 New COVID-19 Cases, 669 Deaths - Response Center

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Russia Confirms 183,103 New COVID-19 Cases, 669 Deaths - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 165,643 the day before, and 669 deaths, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 165,643 the day before, and 669 deaths, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"As many as 183,103 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 669 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 20,178 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 0.03% decrease from the day before.

At the same time, 97,163 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow logged 11,521 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal.

Related Topics

Russia Died Same From

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday 9th Feb, 202 ..

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday 9th Feb, 2022

1 minute ago
 Tibet's 5G users top 1 million

Tibet's 5G users top 1 million

1 minute ago
 Magnetic Storm Ruins Up to 40 SpaceX Satellites

Magnetic Storm Ruins Up to 40 SpaceX Satellites

1 minute ago
 Peru's President Swears In Fourth Cabinet of Minis ..

Peru's President Swears In Fourth Cabinet of Ministers

4 minutes ago
 US Court Allows $8Mln Bail for Spouses Arrested Ov ..

US Court Allows $8Mln Bail for Spouses Arrested Over Stolen Bitcoins - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Brazilian President Plans to Meet With Putin on Fe ..

Brazilian President Plans to Meet With Putin on February 16 - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>