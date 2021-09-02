UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 18,985 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:47 PM

Russia Confirms 18,985 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Russia registered 18,985 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally reached 6,956,318, the country's response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia registered 18,985 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally reached 6,956,318, the country's response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 18,985 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,466 cases (7.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.27%.

Moscow confirmed 1,864 new coronavirus cases over the past day. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,330 new cases and the Moscow region with 614 new cases.

The response center reported 798 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 184,812.

In the same 24 hours, 18,669 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 6,218,048.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM performs groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian moto ..

PM performs groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian motorway project

1 minute ago
 BRT Peshawar is excellent example of public servic ..

BRT Peshawar is excellent example of public service, financial discipline: Bang ..

4 minutes ago
 Folk king's last performance released by PNCA

Folk king's last performance released by PNCA

4 minutes ago
 Gandapur condemns reports of heavy military siege ..

Gandapur condemns reports of heavy military siege on Syed Ali Gilani's funeral

15 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Says Lacks Facilities to Host Many Afgh ..

Tajikistan Says Lacks Facilities to Host Many Afghan Refugees

15 minutes ago
 Kashmiris deprived of benevolent leader, tributes ..

Kashmiris deprived of benevolent leader, tributes to Gilani

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.