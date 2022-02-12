UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 203,766 New COVID-19 Cases, 729 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Russia Confirms 203,766 New COVID-19 Cases, 729 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 203,766 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 203,949 the day before, and 729 new deaths, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 203,766 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 203,949 the day before, and 729 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, 203,766 new COVID-19 cases were detected, and 729 people died," the center said.

In addition, 18,597 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which is a 3.55% decrease comparing with the day before.

At the same time, 112,658 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

