Russia Confirms 203,949 New COVID-19 Cases, 722 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 02:25 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 203,949 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 197,076 the day before, and 722 deaths, the Federal response center said on Friday.
"There were 203,949 new COVID-19 cases detected.
In the past 24 hours, 722 people have died," the center said.
In addition, 19,281 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 0.85% decrease from the day before.
At the same time, 112,236 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.