UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 20,992 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:26 PM

Russia Confirms 20,992 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 20,992 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,058 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,705,523, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Russia registered 20,992 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,058 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,705,523, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 20,992 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,588 cases (7.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.31%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,925 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,691 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,029 new cases.

The response center reported 785 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 791 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 174,485.

In the same 24 hours, 20,351 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,983,405.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Satellite-Powered Orion Drone to Operate ..

Russia's Satellite-Powered Orion Drone to Operate Maiden Flight in Winter - Deve ..

41 seconds ago
 Elon Musk says Tesla's robot will make physical wo ..

Elon Musk says Tesla's robot will make physical work a 'choice'

43 seconds ago
 Output of injections increase 20.12% in FY 2020-21 ..

Output of injections increase 20.12% in FY 2020-21

45 seconds ago
 17 mobile veterinary dispensaries functional

17 mobile veterinary dispensaries functional

47 seconds ago
 Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new shor ..

Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new short travel video

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.