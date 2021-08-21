UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 21,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:32 PM

Russia Confirms 21,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 21,000 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,992 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,726,523, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Russia registered 21,000 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,992 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,726,523, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 21,000 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,832 cases (7.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.31%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,852 daily infections, down from 1,925 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,665 new cases, down from 1,691, and the Moscow Region with 1,119 cases, up from 1,029.

The response center reported 797 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 785 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 175,282.

In the same 24 hours, 20,647 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,351 the day before, bringing the total to 6,004,052.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA introduces three new COVID-19 drive-through s ..

SEHA introduces three new COVID-19 drive-through services centers in Al Dhafra

7 minutes ago
 SMU presents performance report to CM Punjab

SMU presents performance report to CM Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Rate of corona positive cases jump to 5.6 percent ..

Rate of corona positive cases jump to 5.6 percent in KP: Official

5 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Ukrainian Foreign ..

Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Ukrainian Foreign Minister, NSDC Secretary

5 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

5 minutes ago
 Rameez Raja to race for the slot of PCB Chairmansh ..

Rameez Raja to race for the slot of PCB Chairmanship: Sources

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.