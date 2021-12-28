Russia Confirms 21,922 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has confirmed 21,922 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,437,152 , the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 21,922 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,437,152 , the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 21,922 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,496 cases (6.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.21%.

Moscow registered 1,705 new COVID-19 cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,802 new cases and the Moscow region with 1,574 new cases.

The response center reported 935 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 306,090.

In the same 24 hours, 43,961 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,337,447.

