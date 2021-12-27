Russia Confirms 23,210 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has confirmed 23,210 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,415,230, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 23,210 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,415,230, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 23,210 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,846 cases (8.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.22%.

Moscow registered 2,239 new COVID-19 cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,834 new cases and the Moscow region with 1,616 new cases.

The response center reported 937 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 305,155.

In the same 24 hours, 37,715 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,293,486.

