Russia Confirms 25,667 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 25,667 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,318,650, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 25,667 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,971 cases (7.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.25%.

Moscow registered 3,062 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,198 new cases, and the Moscow region with 959 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,002 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 301,271.

In the same 24 hours, 41,645 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,139,166.