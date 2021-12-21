Russia Confirms 25,907 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has confirmed 25,907 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,267,719, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 25,907 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,267,719, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 25,907 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,877 cases (7.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.25%.

Saint Petersburg registered 2,075 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Moscow with 1,906 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,811 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,027 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 299,249.

In the same 24 hours, 40,219 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,055,199.

