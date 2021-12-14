Russia Confirms 28,343 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 28,343 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,074,797, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 28,343 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,074,797, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 28,343 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,864 cases (6.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.28%.

Saint Petersburg registered 1,989 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Moscow with 1,976 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,945 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,145 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 291,749.

In the same 24 hours, 34,084 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,804,000.