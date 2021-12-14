UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 28,343 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:17 PM

Russia Confirms 28,343 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 28,343 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,074,797, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 28,343 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,074,797, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 28,343 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,864 cases (6.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.28%.

Saint Petersburg registered 1,989 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Moscow with 1,976 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,945 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,145 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 291,749.

In the same 24 hours, 34,084 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,804,000.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balochistan to convert government contracts to e-t ..

Balochistan to convert government contracts to e-tender

1 minute ago
 Russia, Indonesia Discussed Military Cooperation D ..

Russia, Indonesia Discussed Military Cooperation During Jakarta Talks - Security ..

1 minute ago
 OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Deal Ful ..

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Deal Fulfilled by 116% in November - I ..

1 minute ago
 OPEC Increases Oil Production by 310,000 BpD in No ..

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 310,000 BpD in November - IEA Report

4 minutes ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Below 5-Year Average by ..

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Below 5-Year Average by 243Mln Barrels in October - I ..

4 minutes ago
 IEA Lowers Forecast for Oil Production Outside OPE ..

IEA Lowers Forecast for Oil Production Outside OPEC This Year - Report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.