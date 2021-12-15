UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 28,363 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 28,363 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,103,160, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 28,363 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,941 cases (6.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.28%.

Moscow registered 2,459 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,055 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,739 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,142 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 292,891.

In the same 24 hours, 35,633 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,839,633.

